The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen physically closed, meals still provided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank reports a staff member at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen tested positive for COVID-19. To be safe, the physical location on Fenwick Street will be closed, but meals will continue to be provided.

The organization contracted a professional sanitation company to clean and sanitize The Master’s Table. They began work at the facility Sunday afternoon under the supervision of the Food Bank’s director of operations.

In a press release, Golden Harvest Food Bank stated, “All staff at The Master’s Table will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for the next 14 days to monitor for symptoms of the virus. Other individuals who may have been in close contact with this staff member have been informed.”

It goes on to state, “Golden Harvest is working with our Community Partner network to ensure that meals continue to be provided every day. Monday’s meal will be prepared by staff and the Georgia National Guard and again distributed outside The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick Street.”