The Masters Table remains open for Thanksgiving, feeding those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Masters Table is open for Thanksgiving this year. It’s in downtown Augusta off Fenwick St. That’s across from the James Brown Arena.

Golden Harvest normally makes turkey for The Bridge Ministry, but they switched things up because of the pandemic.

The Bridge Ministry celebrated their Thanksgiving feast last Saturday so The Masters Table could open their space for people to enjoy.

About 300 boxed meals are served there daily and they are expecting more for the holiday. Food like turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans will be hot and ready to eat.

They do not need volunteers, but you can donate online. Every dollar donated prepares three meals.

Executive Director at the Golden Harvest Food Bank, Amy Breitmann, says, “people just are thrown off in many ways– employment, child care, schools are different–we have been one consistent in peoples lives. Knowing that they can come here any day at lunch and get a hot meal that is prepared by our team and is homemade is just a gift to our community.”

They are open Monday-Saturday at 11 AM and Sunday at 1 PM. Nothing is needed to sign up for the food.