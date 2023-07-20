AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re a fan of “The Lord of the Rings” and art, then there’s an event happening at Le Chat Noir that you may want to check out.

“A few local artists who are very enthusiastic about ‘Lord of the Rings’ have put together an art exhibition in celebration of the anniversary of the release of ‘The Fellowship of the Rings’ by J.R.R Tolkien,” said Artist and Curator, Heather Dunaway.

The art has been on display since July 1st and will be at Le Chat Noir until August 5th, and a reception is being held Friday, July 21st from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

“We’re going to have a feature of the ‘Fellowship of the Ring’ from 2001, the first film showing in the theatre. We’re going to have craft cocktails, themed food, people in costume, and of course, the artwork.

Are you going to be dressed up?

“Of course. I have a Hobbit costume. I already ordered the feet.”

While you’re there you’ll also be able to purchase the artwork that’s on display.

“All artwork is for sale, with a 100% of the proceeds going to the artist,” says Dunaway.

This is a free event, so if you want to support local art, then the “Art of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Art Show” may be just what you’re looking for.

“If you are a super fan of ‘Lord of the Rings,’ or maybe you’ve just seen the movies and you want to get a bigger experience of how detailed the books and the movies are, then this is a great way to experience ‘Lord of the Rings.'”