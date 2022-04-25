AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Legendary singer, songwriter and producer, Smokey Robinson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta on Thursday, October 6th.

Robinson as had a wide array of hit songs over the years including “Shop Around,” “I Second that

Emotion,” and “The Tears of a Clown.”

Smokey Robinson has had an historic career.

In his time performing he’s garnered such honors as being inducted into the Kennedy Center, being awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with the Miracles, a National Medal of Arts award, a Heritage Award at the Soul Train Music Awards, and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets go on sale Friday the, April 29th at 10AM at AECtix.com or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.