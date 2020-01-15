McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

The John de la Howe Alumni Association will host a Valentine’s dance on Saturday, Feb. 15th from 6 p.m. – midnight.

The dance will be held at the Savannah Lakes Village Activity Center, 385 Country Club Drive, McCormick. Music will be provided by Carolina Coast Band featuring Rhonda McDaniel. Special guest will be Ricky Godfrey.

Plated dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. and band will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased from Tammy Hill, 843-509-7801 or Hayley Belton, 864-391-0500.

Proceeds will go to the John de la Howe – School for Agriculture.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.