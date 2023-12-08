EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The local Jewish community gathered at Evans Towne Center Park for the Giant Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Thursday evening.

They say that their goal is to lift up the community and embrace their Jewish Pride.

The local Jewish community gathered to bring in the Hanukkah festival, lighting the giant menorah for Hanukkah’s first night.

“It takes, sometimes, just a little bit of effort and it dispels a lot of darkness. So, this is a universal message of Hanukkah, which is not just for Jewish people, but for the whole world,” Rabbi Zalman Fischer said.

When people in multiple communities are seeing painful times, Rabbi Fischer says the large gathering of people that Hanukkah brings out is important.

“This year, obviously, there’s a lot of worry and a lot of negativity going around. We’re very disturbed by it and very troubled by it. But the message of Hanukkah is that it’s one candle and one candle and then another one. And each candle has – we are told – has the power to dispel darkness; the darkness of intolerance, the darkness of antisemitism, and the darkness of hate.”

But those a part of the Jewish community say despite what they might face, it’s the children who will carry on the root of their culture.

“In Jewish tradition, it is known that we pass our life down to our kids. The Torah is given down to our children, and the children are the ones who make the Jewish culture alive. So, children are very important in Jewish culture because they are the ones that spread and continue Judaism,” Ori Stern said.

The Columbia County Fire Department shared a special treat with children as they had the chance to participate in arts and crafts, and of course, the lighting was the main event.

“This is who we are. This is who the Jewish people are. This is the gift that we’ve been given thousands of years ago. So, we shouldn’t be embarrassed about the gift that we’ve been given because unfortunate situations have happened,” Demark Jeantine said.

Jewish community leaders say the purpose of community leaders is for the light to cast out the darkness in the world.