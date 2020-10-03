The James Brown mural nears completion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Papa’s got a brand-new painting in downtown Augusta. Right now, a local artist is putting the finishing touches on the James Brown mural.

“Outside of Augusta, around the world he’s a legend. He’s changed the music industry. For me to represent him downtown on this wall, on James Brown Boulevard, there’s really no better mural that I can think of that we can be working on downtown,” said Cole Phail.

Evette and Aundrese Hunter with Color World Housepaiting Augusta have been helping Phail.

“Had a team of four to include myself and Aundrese came down here starting pressure washing and then I got all of that off. And then put some primer on there and then laid down the foundation color,” explained Evette.

It’s been months in the making but the James Brown Mural on the corner of Broad Street and James Brown Boulevard is about 90% done.

“I’m hoping that he would approve of what I’m trying to do for him and his family and representing him in this way,” said Phail.

Seventy gallons of primer, 90 gallons of paint donated by Sherwin Williams, sweat, patience, and teamwork have resulted in the colorful depiction of the hardest working man in show business.

“We were just happy to help out and give back to the community and play a small role in this beautiful mural,” said Baron Josey, Sherwin Williams.

Evette assured, “It brings the community together for one but for the state of Georgia, this is just bigger than being here in downtown Augusta. It’s for the state.”

“You can tell in the detail that I’ve tried to do him justice with all the aspects of his life, his legacy. Incorporating it all in the mural,” said Phail.

Phail has been working sundown to sunrise, usually 12 to 14 hours daily for the last three months to get the piece done.

“Cole has done a fantastic job with this mural. You can just take a look and see the hard work and man-hours into it,” said Josey.

Being humble, Phail said, “I’m thinking of James a lot of the time. I think about James is a big part of the reason why I’m down here and being able to paint this mural so I’m thankful for him constantly.”

Phail added he hopes to complete the mural within the next week depending on the weather.