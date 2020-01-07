The Hale Foundation looks to build new substance abuse treatment center in Green Meadows Neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Hale foundation is looking to build a new facility in the Green Meadows Neighborhood.

“When is it going to be clear that we don’t want this,” said Deborah Bunch.

It is not the first time the Hale Foundation has tried to go to Green Meadows. Its previous attempt was rejected. So, Hale tweaked its plan and wants the facility only to treat first responders that suffer from addictions.

The new proposal has support from Georgia State Representatives Jodi Lott and Gloria Frazier, but people who live in the neighborhood still have concerns about traffic, safety, and property values.

“It would have a direct impact on the peacefulness of our neighborhood,” explained Bunch. “Even if nothing ever happens, the fear is there.”

The president for the Georgia State Fire Association tells NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, there are no substance abuse treatment centers for first responders in the nation. Augusta has the chance to be the first city.

“All the public servants are asking for a place for treatment to make themselves better,” said David Bullard. So they can return to their jobs, return to their families, return to their lives, and continue to serve.”

Bullard says building the facility would be necessary for all first responders in the country. He says there is a stigma when those men and women who help us, ask for help.

“Because when you ask for help, you’re not the helper anymore, you’re not the problem solver,” explained Bullard. “You’re not the one saying what to do to make things better. You’re saying I’m not well, and I need help.”

People at the Augusta Municipal Building say they don’t oppose the center; they just don’t want it in their backyard.

“We’ve paid for our homes, and we have the right to live there,” said Bunch. “They think they have the right to do what they want to do with they bought; well, so do we. We want to live in peace.”