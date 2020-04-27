The growing problem with Augusta cemeteries and corona

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Over the last couple of years even in the best of times the city has had issues maintaining cemeteries now the city dealing with this with a workforce impacted by the coronavirus

Sharon Garn was was at Westview Cemetery visiting her parents graves

“Just coming up here to pull weeds kind of visit with them for a little while,” she said.

She appeared to be alone and in the cemetery there was no sign of any maintenance going on.

“It looks pretty bad looks pretty bad lots of weeds just no upkeep it looks like,” Garn said.

Garn is not the only one commenting on the condition of Augusta’s cemeteries.

Complaints to commissioner John Clarke caused him to pay a several visits here to see for himself.

“The work is being neglected their family plots are being neglected they see city vehicles parked there but they don’t see people working,” said Clarke.

That’s because with the coronavirus the cemeteries are opeating with staff reductions,and without any immates providing assitance.

“It’s skeleton crews at the cemetery there’s nothing being done at this point,” said Clarke.

Last fall duing the 2020 budget discussion city leaders debated adding 700 thousand dollars to the cemetery maintenance budget so it’s been an issue one family members are dealing with the best they can.

“My husband came down here and brought the weedwhacker went around this grave and some other graves of family members here so we’re just trying to make it,” said Garn.

This is an issue that is just not going to away the best grass growing weather is on its way and so it the public we’re less than two weeks away from Mothers Day in Augusta George Eskola/WJBF NewsChannel 6,