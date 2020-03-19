The Greater Augusta Family YMCA & Golden Harvest Food Bank stepping up to feed families in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Greater Augusta Family YMCA is responding to the community. They’re teaming up with several organizations to feed families during this national pandemic.

“When there is a crisis, we try to find a way that we can do to do our part like everybody needs to do at this time,” said President & CEO, Danny McConnell.

The YMCA facilities are closed in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, that doesn’t mean The Y has closed-shop. Instead, they are doing the opposite by distributing meals to families in need.

“It’s a whole different ballgame for a family that needs: breakfast, lunch, and dinner when they are in lockdown like this,” said McConnell. “Being able to put together a box of food to get them over the hump, we will continue to do this as the need dictates.”

The Y is also working with The Golden Harvest Food Bank to expand pantries to the community.

“We have to be innovative during this time, and partner with other organizations to identify where the hunger is, and address it,” said Golden Harvest Food Bank Executive Director, Amy Brietmann.

Brietmann says The Golden Harvest feeds people in 25 counties in the CSRA, which can be costly as more families look for food during the pandemic.

“We are just pleading with people to link arms with us at this time that is so uncertain,” explained Brietmann. “We can use the financial support to make sure we continue feeding people.”

Providing meals to families is not the only thing The Y is doing to serve the community. The organization is also offering free childcare to those who are in frontline working to combat the virus.

“We’re opening up four childcare crisis centers in our communities,” said McConnell. “Those centers will provide specific childcare to first responders and hospital employees.”

Volunteers and staff members will be at the YMCA in Thomson on Friday. The time is listed from noon to 1 pm, but they will be there until all of the food is gone.