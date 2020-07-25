The “Godfather of Soul’s” mural being brought to life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The James Brown mural is nothing short of colorful. It shows how “Mr. Dynatimte” progressed through his musical career. Depicting him in his younger days and later in life.

The piece is dubbed “The Spirit of Funk.”

“The Lord gave me a talent. I’m thrilled to able to use it in a situation where I can honor a legend like James Brown. Who’s known around the world for his music. Not only for his music, his dancing skills,” said Cole Phail.

You can bet James Brown Mural artist and Beech Island native, Cole Phail, is a big fan of the hardest working man in show business.

He said, “The latest, greatest song I like from James Brown that probably not a lot of people have heard about is “They Don’t Want Music.” But it’s a collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas and James Brown. It’s an awesome song. I like the old classics too, “Try Me,” “Please, Please, Please,” “It’s a Man’s World.” Those are great.”

Unfortunately, Phail couldn’t continue painting Friday due to rain but for more than a month he’s been putting brush to brick.

“It’s my first time seeing it but I actually think it’s kind of awesome,” said Sierrah Moore.

Nicole Newegin, an employee at Boll Weevil Cafe said, “To come to an area where he’s from and to actually see that tribute to him is really something special to have.”

David Carmichael added, “I say they’ve done an amazing job. I just can’t wait until they’re finished with it. It’s really good. It’s like a really good dedication.”

“I think that Cole Phail, the artist, was a fantastic choice. He’s gotten it up lickity splickity, in record time. It’s so exciting to see it,” said Brenda Durant, Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

In early June, work on the mural began. It’s almost halfway done.

“Community interaction is amazing, man. The people that come by, they’re always yelling out encouragement. Some stop and have little relationships with them. There’s some brothers down the street, one does carpeting and the other he’s an interior designer, pretty much daily they come by. Check on the progress,” said Phail.

The public art is being funded by grant money through the Augusta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau with a match from the City of Augusta. Phail hopes to have the mural done in about another month or so depending on the weather.