AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- From blank to beautiful, the cup got the perfect touch from Addison Niday.

The local mural artist has been doing murals around the CSRA for the last few years now, but this one hit home a little more for him.

“It’s been emotionally overwhelming for me in a good way. The stories that people are telling me, the history behind it and what it means to them, it makes me feel like I’m now such a part of Augusta,” said Niday. “It’s like I’m part of their lives as they’re part of my life.”

He says the inspiration came from information he found from Historic Augusta. After finding photos from the original designs of the cup, he knew the route he needed to take.

“The design was always really, really simple. It just said Sweetheart, Lily Cup, or just Dart. It was either one to two words. So I really wanted to stay in that simplicity design, that way it pays homage to all the originals, while also staying modern too,” said Niday.

The makeover has impressed many across the CSRA, including Aiken native David Spikes.

He is retired, but he says he drives by the cup just about every day going to Pendleton King Park in Augusta.

But he says after doing some research on Augusta and the cup, he encourages those wanting to check it out to do the same.

“People need to know more about the history,” said Spikes. “That gives more meaning to what the signage is all about. But it’s just a wonderful landmark. There’s a lot of traffic that goes by here, so I’m sure they’ll get a lot of visibility with whatever interest they have with this place.”

But according to property manager John Hock, this is just the first phase of other renovations that are going on inside the building.

“In terms of the 10,000 sq. ft. of office,” Hock said, “we had to remove all the excess out of the pipes, the walls, the flooring. That’s gonna be completed by the end of this week, and once that is completed, then we will begin installing the new electrical and mechanical aspects of the rough end will start.”

The VP of Hock Development Company says the renovations are for three current tenants in the building. They include H&P logistics, Monitor Manufacturing, and even a Bitcoin Mining Operation.

“It’s sort of a cluster of multiple users, and the building is a distribution warehouse layout. There’s not any manufacturing being done in the facility.”

Looking at the big picture, Hock says that Niday’s work has taken this project a step further towards completion. He still expects all renovations to finish by late December, or early January at the latest.