McCormick, S.C. (WJBF) – People in McCormick, South Carolina are getting ready for the holiday season with the 9th annual Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill.

The Grist Mill has been around since 1898 and is located in the Dorn Complex. Each year they deck the halls of the mill as part of a fundraiser.

“That’s nineteen trees and all of these wonderful vignettes for the young and the young at heart. You’ll see it’s anchored this year by ‘The Grinch that Stole Christmas’,” said Design Volunteer, Mary Tobin.

While the event is free and open to the public, the donations that are given help preserve a little bit of history.

“This event, which is a fundraiser for the McCormick Historical Commission, really is to keep the last three buildings of the Dorn Complex maintained for future generations to see,” said Tobin.

Even though the Festival of Trees is for a good cause, for the people of McCormick the main goal is getting people into the Christmas spirit.

“Many people say I had no idea that this even existed and people do love it and we have people who come back every year and many people who come more than once” said Designer Linda Baker.

“Never do we repeat the same thing and we promise you that these nineteen trees will get you in the spirit no matter what,” said Tobin.

“It’s fun, we love it, and the most fun is watching the people as they come through,” said Baker.

So if you’re looking to start the Christmas season off right, then the Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill may be right up your alley.

“This is an amazing blend of history of a building that dates back to 1898 and one of the last two left in this country that was driven by steam and all of that hardware is surrounded by the lights of the Christmas season,” said Tobin.

“This is the biggest event in the whole country so just come. From miles around there’s nothing that will give you this much pleasure,” said Baker.

The Festival of Trees kicks off on the first two Fridays and Saturdays in December from 12 pm to 7 pm. It’s a free event. Donations are appreciated.