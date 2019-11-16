The Fallen Outdoors, connecting Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to make sure military veterans have access to hunting and fishing options. It’s a part of the 501(c)(3) non-profit The Fallen Outdoors.

Saturday, November 16 marks the 3rd year that the Briar Creek Sportsman Club in Burke County has opened their doors for 12-15 veterans to experience the old southern tradition of deer hunting with dogs.

Every year, we’re told, the club welcomes the veterans, cooks them a warm breakfast before the first hunt of the day and then a hot lunch. This is the 4th year they have hosted such an event and the 3rd year they have hosted our organization: The Fallen Outdoors (TFO) Georgia Chapter.

TFO is an all veteran run, all volunteer non-profit dedicated to taking veterans hunting and fishing.

The group help fellow veterans heal utilizing the power of being outdoors and being there with brothers and sister in arms who understand their struggles.

Kyle McCloud joined Good Morning Augusta Weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about the work the organization is doing.