The end of the road for traffic on 5th Street Bridge

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It is the beginning of the end for an Augusta gateway.

The Fifth Street Bridge over the Savannah River is scheduled to be shut down -Tuesday.

The bridge is undergoing a ten million dollar makeover.

When the work is completed the bridge will be turned into an aerial park, and closed to all cars and trucks.

“The bridge will be closed for a period of 18 months while we complete the restoration project and the repairs to the bridge no one will be allowed on it for approximately 18 months then after the restoration the bridge will be turned into a pedestrian bicycle bridge,” said John Ussery, Augusta Traffic Engineer.

Ussery says there should not be a large impact on traffic with the closing, because the Gordon Highway Bridge is so close by.