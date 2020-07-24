The coronavirus pandemic has seriously impacted The Augusta Mini Theatre

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The art culture in Augusta is among those suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. For 45-years, The Augusta Mini Theatre has welcomed the community to the performing arts. Since the pandemic started, the doors have been temporarily closed.

“We started back on October 8th, 1975,” said Tyrone Butler. “2020 is our 45th year, but we didn’t expect this. We were planning to have a great year.”

The mini-theatre was setting the stage for a big summer. There was a play and an annual fundraiser on the schedule, but the pandemic caused mini-theatre to postpone them. The founder of the mini-theatre says these postponements and lack of donations have negatively affected the mini theatre financially.

“Fall classes are in jeopardy,” said Butler. “We are preparing for the fall classes, but we don’t if we can.”

Butler told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson there is no major grant the mini-theatre receives. Instead, it survives from donations.

“We have a rough road ahead, but there are good signs out there, based on the donations coming in, we will be ready if we have a fall session,” explained Butler. “If not, then we will be ready by 2021.”

The executive director for the Greater Augusta Arts Council, Brenda Durant, says the arts scene in Augusta and nationwide are suffering from the pandemic. Many artists, organizations, and local theaters have also had to shut down. Butler believes the unique art culture here can bounce back.

“They are not going to let this pandemic wipe us out!” said Butler. “I found that out by some churches donating while shutting down. However, some are not because they can’t.”

The Augusta Mini Theatre serves as an after school program for students to be productive. However, they haven’t been here since March.

Butler says the fall program depends on what the Richmond County School District does and the state of the virus.

“I told someone the other day, and they were talking about starting the summer program,” said Butler. “I said to this person if one kid gets sick over there to start; what do is important, but it’s not essential.”

Click here to support The Augusta Mini Theatre.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps