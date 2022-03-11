AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta Animal Services is overwhelmed with dogs and running out of places to put them. A local rescue group started a successful fundraiser to help rescue the animals.

AAS Deputy Director Crystal Eskola says the shelter has actually had more adoptions this year compared to previous years, but people are bringing in more dogs than ever. In fact, they’ve received 189 more dogs this year than last.

“The last thing I ever want to do or Mr. Hill ever wants to do it euthanize for space and we were almost at that point. DNA came and said that they would like to help us more than they already did,” Eskola said.

DNA is a nonprofit foster based rescue group. Like many other local rescues and shelters, they’re overwhelmed by how many dogs are currently in their care.

“When we came down and saw that the shelter was so overwhelmed, we wanted to do something. We knew we couldn’t take any. We reached out to a lot of the other area rescues that we are friendly with and they’re pretty much in the same boat we are. Everyone is overloaded right now. We started reaching out to some contacts we had up north,” DNA volunteer Tamara Santos said.

Those rescues have space for more animals.

“This has taken it to a whole other level,” Eskola said. “This is DNA doing all the foot work, actually making the connections with the rescue groups whether they’re local or in another state. Their volunteers are coming here, picking up the animals, and driving them to a vet to get a health certificate done. They’re actually housing a lot of the animals off site so it frees up cages.”

On average, the medical care alone costs $75 per animal and DNA doesn’t have the funding to make a dent in the need at Augusta Animal Services.

They started a fundraiser with a goal of $4,000, which would rescue about 50 dogs. They’re currently at $10,000 and counting—enough for well over 100 dogs.

“The community cares about these dogs and like I said they really showed up in a big way,” Santos said

Santos and Eskola say there are many ways you can help with the nationwide animal shelter crisis, like participating in animal fostering programs. The biggest thing you can do is spay or neuter your pets, so a litter of puppies doesn’t end up at a shelter.