The Columbia County Fair opens with COVID-19 guidelines in place

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A busy night in Grovetown as the Columbia County Fair kicked off Thursday.

Yvette Hendrieth took her family to the fair. She said, “The girls did really good on their first report cards and I thought this would be a great way to celebrate with everything that’s going on right now.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merchants Association of Columbia decided the annual fair must go on.

“There’s a pinned-up demand for people that want to get out and do something. Enjoy the outside. The benefit is were not in an enclosed building we’re outside so that’s helpful,” said Steve Johnston.

Quinton Dent exclaimed, “I feel so overconfident with joy and happiness!”

“Happy because it’s fun to be at the fair,” said Lillian Hendrieth.

Johnston is a member of the Merchants Association and said state, CDC, and local COVID-19 guidelines are set in place at the fair.

He explained, “We’ve got hand sanitizer stations all out. After the rides are over, the rides will be sanitized so we’re taking all the precautions. When you come in, we’ll take your temperature before you come in just to check to make sure you don’t have a fever.”

Social distancing and wearing a face covering are strongly recommended when you come to the fair.

“There’s going to be a large number of people that come but I doubt very seriously we would reach the regular numbers because it’s packed in more. There’s more to do. I just don’t think we would reach those numbers,” said Johnston.

Do you feel safe at the fair?

“Yes, sir I do. It’s the best,” responded Dent.

Johnston added, “You just get out, pay your admission to get in. Walk around, have some fun. Maybe you don’t want to ride anything but the kids will. It’s just a nice way to get out and enjoy yourselves because everybody’s been pinned up in their house for a long time.

The Columbia County Fair will end on November 1. For a full list of fair events, click or tap here.