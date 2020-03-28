The City of Grovetown announces operation changes amid extended closures of City facilities

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown City Council held a meeting Friday to discuss closures of City buildings, facilities and parks. Due to the increase in local COVID-19 cases, the City has decided to extend the closure of all City facilities through April 12, 2020.

There will be no change in first responder operations. Dispatch can be contacted 24/7 at 706-863-1212.

Water and Sewer Service will remain uninterrupted. Although, there will be some temporary changes in billing and fees.

The City will not perform service cut-offs for nonpayment through the month of April. The City will also not assess late fees for payments received after the 20th of the month.

There will be no walk in payments at City Hall. Utility bill payments will be taken by Telephone – 706-863-4576 Option 1, Online (fees waived), by US Mail, and via Drive-Thru at city hall

Trash Service with Advanced Disposal will continue as scheduled. Bulk Trash and Yard Waste curbside service will be suspended while the City government is closed.

Liberty Park Community Center and ALL City Parks will be Closed.

No non-emergency permits or licenses will be issued, no new building inspections will be scheduled. Inspections and Certificates of Occupation will be conducted on a case by case basis

Since all City offices will be closed but citizens will have questions, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 13th, the City will continue its emergency operations center (EOC) at city hall. Citizens may call the EOC at 706-863-4576, Option 1 to get information about any services and get answers to their questions.

Changes to the information here will be published on the Grovetown City website, www.cityofgrovetown.com and the Grovetown City Facebook site, https://www.facebook.com/cityofgrovetowngeorgia/