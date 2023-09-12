NORTH AUGUSTA, .SC. (WJBF)- It’s that time of year to celebrate a 129-year-old rivalry, with a 30-year-old tradition.

“I always say it’s like the tailgate, halftime show, and the fraternity party all rolled into one,” said Joe Stevenson, an organizer with the foundation.

The Border Bash brings thousands of Bulldogs and Gamecocks fans for live music, food, and loads of fun before the big game.

But SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the plan to expand the conference last May–meaning no clash, and no bash in 2024.

“As a Georgia fan–and I think I speak for Carolina fans as well–we’re disappointed not to play Carolina next year, or do the border bash next year. But that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever.”

According to Stevenson, since the foundation began they have raised close to $1 Million from the Border Bash event.

He says he expects to hit that mark by the end of this year, and the money will go to local children’s charities across the CSRA.

So, with no border bash next year, he’s expecting impacts, but is not sure what that will look like.

While the future is still up in the air, Stevenson says the foundation is focused on what’s happening now–and there’s a lot to look forward to.

“Both schools are sending their cheerleaders, so we have both Georgia and Carolina cheerleaders, as well as Harry dog and Cocky. So it’s a lot of fun for the kids, and it’s very family friendly,” said Stevenson.

This year’s Border Bash will be at SRP Park, running from 5 P.M. to 11 P.M.

The gates will open to Bulldogs and Gamecocks fans starting at 5 P.M.

The game between Georgia and South Carolina is this coming Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 P.M. in Sanford Stadium.