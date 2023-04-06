AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- One man’s talent is catching local and national attention with larger-than-life sized golf tees and some of his work is placed throughout the Augusta area including right here at First Tee.

“This really sets the tone, when you see it you really get the vibe of who we are. It’s fun, it’s colorful and it speaks of our– it puts our nine core values right in the forefront and that’s really what we like to lead with,” Executive Director at First Tee Jill Brown said.

For someone who’s never golfed, it’s obvious the impact the sport has on the CSRA.

Ed Durant’s drive behind the 30-ft sculpture is bigger than its actual size.

“Seeing the 10 and 11 year-olds driving, chipping, putting, right next to them, the pros are warming up, practicing for the Masters– I think they realize the impact they have of learning the game,” designer of the Big Tee Ed Durant said.

Since the initial debut of the first big tee sculpture, Durant has expanded the possibility of his project to more than First Tee in Augusta.

“The avenue of First Tee is still there and do-able, workable, but now the avenue for colleges has opened up– the sky’s the limit,” Durant said.

And he tells me Partnering with First Tee is just the icing on the cake.

“I didn’t know much about First Tee and now it is in my heart with learning what they do with the young people.”

Aaron Nix is a golfer at First Tee and says the size of the sculpture represents so much more.

“It’s just like a reminder of what to do when you’re here at the first tee, it’s just like a big reminder. It reminds me to like follow the core values and reminds other people to follow the core values.”

And after his time with the organization, he has some big plans.

“I do want to try and go to the Masters, but that will take a long time,” Nix said.

It’s hard to mention Augusta without hearing the Masters next, and it’s even harder to miss the impact golf has on this community, especially when it’s this big.