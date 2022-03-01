AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate University Health Care System officially joining the Piedmont System as Piedmont Augusta Hospital, Piedmont Augusta Hospital Summerville Campus, and Piedmont McDuffie Hospital.

Crowds gathered to see the unveiling of the new Piedmont logo.

University Health Care System was founded in 1818 as City Hospital, and has been serving the community for more than 200 years.

“Today, we celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in the history of University Health Care System,” said James Davis, President and CEO of Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie. We are excited about the many possibilities and new opportunities the partnership with Piedmont will bring to our patients, employees, physicians and the community.”

CEO James Davis stressed the importance of what it means for University Health Care System joining the Piedmont System.

“It means that University Health Care System will live on through Piedmont for the next forty or fifty years, easy. Without joining an organization like a Piedmont, stand alone hospitals are very much at risk from a financial standpoint for the future,” said Davis.

Joining the Piedmont System will will allow the hospital to serve the greater Augusta community for a long time to come.

Even though the name is changing patients can still expect the high-quality care they’ve grown to trust.

“From a patients stand point, patients will continue to see the same physicians they’ve always seen. They’re going to come to the same facilities they’ve always come to and get the same great care. What will be coming though in the future is significant investment in our building and our presence in the community, not just here but around other parts of the community,” said Davis.