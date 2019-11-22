The annual James Brown Toy Giveaway is near; registration begins tomorrow

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – It’s time to register for the annual James Brown Toy Giveaway sponsored by the James Brown Foundation.
Registration dates are:
- November 23rd
- November 30th
- December 7th
From 9am – 11am at May Park located at 622 4th Street in Augusta.
Parents must bring a current and valid state ID, social security card, your child(ren)’s birth certificate and social security card for child(ren) ages 1-10.
The actual toy giveaway event is December 23rd at 8am at May Park.
If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the James Brown Foundation at (803) 640-2090 or email them at info@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.