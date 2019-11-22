The annual James Brown Toy Giveaway is near; registration begins tomorrow

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Childrens-Toys_97339

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – It’s time to register for the annual James Brown Toy Giveaway sponsored by the James Brown Foundation.

Registration dates are:

  • November 23rd
  • November 30th
  • December 7th

From 9am – 11am at May Park located at 622 4th Street in Augusta.

Parents must bring a current and valid state ID, social security card, your child(ren)’s birth certificate and social security card for child(ren) ages 1-10.

The actual toy giveaway event is December 23rd at 8am at May Park.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the James Brown Foundation at (803) 640-2090 or email them at info@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story