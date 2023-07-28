WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County School District is kicking off the new school year in style.

Well-known teacher and administrator Ron Clark came to motivate teachers to make the 2023-24 school year a great one.

Nicknamed the “American Educator”, he went to Burke County High School Friday morning to encourage hundreds of those just like him, with a unique approach to do so.

“I love being here in Burke County! I love the theme of the day, “Let’s make Burke work”. It’s awesome. When you have teachers that are excited and passionate about the school year, kids are gonna be excited,” said Clark.

He co-founded The Ron Clark Academy in 2007, where he is a math and global studies teacher today.

It is located in Southeast Atlanta, and it serves as a training site for educators. It’s an award winning and internationally acclaimed middle school, which brings in thousands of teachers and administrators around the world to be trained in their ways to bring students success.

On top of being a New York Times Best Selling author, his success with low-wealth areas of North Carolina and New York City led him to be named Disney’s American Teacher of the Year.

Clark’s main points were improving the culture in the classroom, how to bring creativity into their teaching, and educating through adversity–no matter the challenge.

It’s making teachers like Pamela Green motivated to take her work to the next level.

“My hope going forward is to increase things by 1%. That’s what he spoke to us about. Just doing something a little bit more to impact the lives of our children, and also our parents here in Burke County,” said Green.

She’s been teaching 4th graders at Blakeney Elementary School for the last 18 years.

“I hope the teachers leave here today understanding that it’s all about passion. When you’re motivated, excited, and put good energy in a school, kids are gonna respond to that. If you build good relationships with them, they’re gonna care more about the subject you’re teaching them. I hope they take those things back with them and make this the best school year ever,” said Clark.

“We are ready to go, and we are ramped up to get this job going, and get our kids so we can see our babies,” said Green.

The wait for teachers to see their students won’t be long, as the doors will open for the new school year on Monday morning.

Burke County Middle School, Burke County High School, and Burke County Life Center are opening doors to students starting at 7:30 AM.

Waynesboro Primary, SGA Elementary, and Blakeney Elementary will open doors to students at 7:35 AM.