The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in Graniteville church vandalism

Graniteville, SC – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding the vandalism of Calvary Baptist Church in Graniteville.

Deputies were dispatched to Calvary Baptist Church on 194 Ascauga Lake Road Sunday morning around 9:20 A.M.

The groundsman told deputies between August 16th to the 18th, suspects threw rocks at eleven windows, egged seven doors, and wrote profanity on several doors.

The damage to the church is estimated to be several thousand dollars. From Sheriff Michael Hunt: “There is nothing that suggests the vandalism of this church is a hate crime. We want our community to know as well as the members of Calvary Baptist Church, that this senseless and cowardly act will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.