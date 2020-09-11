The Aiken City Council extends city-wide face covering ordinance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – City leaders voting 5-2 Thursday night to approve the extension of the emergency face covering ordinance. The mandate will last another 61 days.

“Numbers have come down in South Carolina and municipalities but the ones with mask ordinances have come down. It’s over 60%, a larger percent has come down so I think the masks have made a difference,” said Mayor Rick Osbon.

Since mid-July, Aiken Public Safety has responded to 46 calls related to the face covering ordinance.

“I don’t think there’s a magic bullet for this thing. I think it’s masks. I think it’s the awareness and the seriousness people are starting to take it,” said Mayor Osbon.

The City Manager’s Office reports more than 300 emails were received, mostly supporting an extension. Seventy-one opposed.

Rebecca Przywara said, “With the ordinance last time, they never really specified what would end it. At what point, what’s your data? Where is your data for doing this in the first place?”

Right now, you have to wear a face-covering in retail shops and restaurants.

“You’re walking past someone quickly in and out. Then sitting at your table with maybe your co-workers who you’ve been masked with all day and now you’re eating with them with the mask off. And talking and laughing I mean; it doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Przywara.

Mayor Osbon explained, “The most crippling thing we have is for our business is when a workforce gets sick with COVID and they have to quarantine. And have to close their stores. That’s the biggest issue they’re facing in this pandemic.”

You don’t need to wear a mask if you are outside social distancing, in a place where wearing a mask isn’t feasible, have a medical condition, or due to religious beliefs.

Przywara said, “What the City Council is doing is they are reacting not researching. That doesn’t seem like true leadership to me.”

“When it comes to the health and well-being of the citizens, that’s what all laws are for. That’s what regulations are for. That’s why we wear seatbelts. That’s why we have these guidelines in place so I don’t see it any different when we have to wear a seatbelt because we know it saves lives,” added Mayor Osbon.

Since the ordinance is an emergency, it’s only read once at council.