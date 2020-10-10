The Aiken City Council approves a four percent pay raise for public safety first responders

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Public safety officers in Aiken will soon have more money in their pockets.

“It’s a challenging job we do. We commit ourselves every day to serving this community with the highest levels of professionalism and commitment,” said Lt. Jake Mahoney.

Mayor Rick Osbon said, “We’re very proud of the job that the men and women of public safety do. They represent the city in a professional way so it’s an opportunity for us to say thank you.”

The city council gave the green light for the 4% raise at their latest meeting. It was unanimously approved.

“Personally, what I’m excited for is the message it sends to our officers, to the men and women that do this job every day. That they have the support of the council and the support of the leadership. And the support of the community,” said Lt. Mahoney.

Along with public safety officers, driver operators, dispatchers, and cadets will also be getting a pay bump. Funding for the raises is coming from a city surplus.

“You don’t really know what those last revenues in that last quarter are going to come in at until after the budget is passed and we’re very fortunate to have good numbers in the last quarter. So, we’re able to put those overruns towards our employees,” said Mayor Osbon.

Salaries for an officer start around $41,000.

“Men and women who complete the training cycle can expect an additional 10% on top of that which usually happens within the first two years. Two and a half percent when they complete the fire academy. Two and a half percent when they complete the police academy and an additional 5% pay increase once they complete their probationary period,” Lt. Mahoney explained.

Mayor Osbon added, “It’s a competitive field. It’s getting more competitive with other opportunities to work. We want to make sure that Aiken is a place that’s paying on the front end as far as the salaries for public safety so we can continue to hire the best that are available.”

Aiken Public Safety is hiring. The 1% raise for all city employees did not pass at the last Aiken City Council meeting. Leaders are wanting to see how revenues came in.