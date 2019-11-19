The ADPS is looking for a shooting suspect

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help finding this man.

On November 7th around 12:53pm police responded to a shooting at the Three-Way Food Mart located at the intersection of York Street and Hampton Avenue.

It was reported the man in the picture shot from a car which resulted in property damage at the store.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene in a gold colored sedan. The vehicle has since been located.

Information leading to the suspect’s identity could earn you a cash reward.

Call 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information.