The 2nd Annual Blueway Festival is back!

This free event will be bigger and better than ever. It will be held at Baker Creek State Park on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The day will start off with the Humane Society sponsoring a dog walk on the park trails, a kayak fishing tournament, and a mountain bike trail ride. The festival fairgrounds will come alive with an exciting Wakeboard Ski Show followed by several BMX Bike Stunt Shows, and Disc Dog performances. Music starts around mid-day and will continue into the evening. Craft beer from local breweries will be available throughout the event and there will be dozens of local exhibitors offering hands on activities and product trials and demonstrations.

Mark your calendars for June 1 and encourage your friends and family to join us for this terrific outdoor event! See www.bluewayfestival.com or call 864-852-2835 for more information.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.