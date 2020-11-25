Thanksgiving orders give small businesses a boost

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The ovens are fired up, and kitchens smell like pie — just a few signs Thanksgiving is around the corner. Bakers at The Pie Hole have been preparing for the holiday for days.

“This is our biggest time of the year,” Colleen Hall, the bakery’s owner, said. “This is our biggest pie holiday.”

Thanksgiving is a busy time for The Pie Hole each year. But this year, more people are placing orders for desserts instead of baking them at home.

“We had hoped to double our orders. We’ve done that, so we’re super excited.”

At The Buttercup Bake Shop in Martinez, the team is preparing for their first holiday season. Orders are being placed nonstop for cookies and pie bars, which are in high demand with people gathering in small groups this Thanksgiving.

“We’ve tailored everything down so they can get smaller portions and have a variety by having smaller bites,” Janae Barcus, co-owner of The Buttercup Bake Shop, said.

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without the star of it all — the turkey. Hundreds of orders are being placed for the main course in Augusta this year. The team at Fat Man’s Café & Catering will start cooking 150 turkeys early Wednesday morning.

“Chefs will come in at 3 o’clock tomorrow to start cooking and baking turkeys to get ahead of the game,” Brad Usry, the president of Fat Man’s Hospitality Group, said.

For these small businesses, the demand couldn’t have come at a better time. They saw sales drop when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Usry says the community has continued to support them.

“In the season of Thanksgiving, we’re very thankful for the folks supporting us.”