Thanksgiving meals served at Bible Deliverance Temple after double homicide Monday in Harrisburg

Volunteers prepare individual Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of coronavirus infections gripping the U.S., many Americans are forgoing tradition and getting creative with celebrations. (AP Photo/Kathy Young)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Every year, Bible Deliverance Temple hosts a Thanksgiving celebration where over 100 Harrisburg residents are served free, hot meals. Even though the event comes just a few days after a tragic incident that impacted the community, this year was no exception.

On Monday, there was a double homicide at Johnson’s Beauty and Barber. The shop is just a block away from the church, and the two buildings share a parking lot.

“This has been a tough time, a tragic week, because we lost a friend,” Senior Pastor Jimmy Murray said.

At the barber shop, you can still find the police tape and a memorial made by members of the community.

“We lost a member of our family here in our community and the show of support the other day was outstanding,” Murray said.

Murray thinks the recent tragedy makes the Thanksgiving tradition more neccesary than ever.

“Many people said we shouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal, we should call it off. Well no, this is what we do,” Murray said. “We need some good news, and good will and good spirit. Inside that building you’ll find there’s a crowd of good people.”

According to the pastor, there’s a seat for anyone and everyone at this Thanksgiving table.

“If you drove up in a Mercedes or if you’re here today with little to nothing, you still need the message of hope, and peace, and love and joy and that’s what church is supposed to be all about,” Murray said. “So we felt it was super important to continue our tradition today.”

MORE TOP STORIES: