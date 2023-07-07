AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Residents of Aiken now have an additional lifeline to reach 911 in emergencies.

“A lot more people are becoming more comfortable with texting, so it’s just another available option for people to reach out, for emergency services,” Aiken Department of Public Safety Lt. Jennifer Hayes said. With the “Text to 911″ system, you’ll be able to text 911 dispatchers if you’re not able to call. “It comes in sort of similarly for the dispatcher, just so the way the phone call does on the computer screen for them. And they would receive that message, and they would text back just like a traditional text message,” she added.

The feature can be useful in situations where making a phone call is not possible or would raise suspicions, like during a burglary or an assault. “You can text to 9 1 1 instead of making that phone call. It comes to the same place,” she shared.

If you accidentally send a text to 911, make sure to send a reply indicating that it was a mistake. “They would contact the person and make sure everything was okay. And if that’s the case, then, then there would be no harm, no foul, so to speak,” Lt. Hayes said.

If you do not receive a text response from 911, contact authorities another way. The feature is available across Aiken County. “You can still be charged with unlawful use, unlawful use of 9 1 1 if you are making prank or inappropriate texts on 9 1 1. Just like the same thing with pranks or inappropriate phone calls,” she shared.