Testing needed as social distancing lapses

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Hundreds more line up in Augusta to see where they stand with the coronavirus.

The fourth Friday test put on by the Augusta Fire Department and partners was conducted at Fire Station Number one at Broad Street and East Boundary.

It’s the second time at this site.

With Georgia re-opening businesses and now protesters gathering in streets, testing is seen as more important than ever because another wave could be coming.

“It is a concern for me as I watch on television and you see some of the other events where social distancing is not taking place everybody is not wearing masks we’re going to continue to try and educate and push that information out but it is a concern,” says Chief Chris James.

Chief James says he wants the next week’s testing location to be in south Augusta, however he’s still looking for a location big enough to handle the crowds.