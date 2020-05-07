Tested Out: AU Health and The National Gaurd steps in to help overwhelmed labs in Georgia to process COVID-19 test results

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An overwhelmed Atlanta laboratory caused delays for hundreds of COVID-19 tests. That lab sent more than 2,200 of those tests to Augusta University to be processed.

The COVID-19 test is becoming widely available as more laboratories become certified. So how well prepared are these labs in the event of a second wave of the virus? NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson took that question to Augusta University’s top doctor.

“Just a month ago, the state public health lab couldn’t process 100 specimens a day,” explained Dr. Phillip Coule. “We’ve built an infrastructure in the state that has allowed us to increase that capacity dramatically.”

Delays in getting test results from some parts of Georgia have forced AU Health and The National Guard to help shorten those delays. Dr. Coule told several issues that could cause backlogs, like transforming a research lab into a lab that processes clinical specimens.

“In other cases, it is a real delay,” said Dr. Coule. “The labs have been overload because they are testing so many people. We are proud of making testing available to so many Georgians. But we have had some delays getting those tests done on time than we would expect.”

Dr. Coule says AU Health stepping in is not going to impact us locally. He says more testing is critical to make sure to open the state for business safely. However, the focus will have to be the workforce who are most at risk.

“There is a lot of technology that will allow us to improve this,” explained Dr. Coule. “By predicting who is most at risk, we can then focus our testing efforts there. And to make sure we prevent a second wave as being as serve.”

The Chief Medical Officer says if the virus has infected more than 50% of Georgians and they have recovered, then the second wave shouldn’t be as severe if it hits.

“However, we will not know the answer to that question until we some antibody testing is done,” said Dr. Coule.

AU Health announced they are collaborating with Jvion (a clinical AI organization) to offer a tool to help Augusta businesses return to work safely.