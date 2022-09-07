AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In light of the sad news about the murder of Tennessee jogger, Eliza Fletcher, safety is on the minds of many runners. An attack can happen at any time and with out warning.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to runners on the Greeneway in North Augusta. Most of them said that while it does scare them it also motivates them to be safer when they hit the trail.

“It makes me nervous because it makes me worry for the world, but it also reminds me that I can’t live my life in fear,” said Kylie Pruett.

The kidnapping and tragic murder of Eliza Fletcher has many runners thinking about the safety measures they have in place while running alone.

“I let my roommates know where I am and what times I’m going to be here. And then they also have my location. And if I ever feel unsafe, I just choose not to run that day,” said Pruett.

32 years ago Kim Rogers was attacked while running in Augusta. She was wearing headphones and didn’t hear her attacker approach.

“Praise God, nothing happened, but it was really scary,” Rogers said.

Rogers said it didn’t stop her from running, but now she is much more alert when she runs.

“So from that point on– this was kinda before cell phones– so what I would do is, I would never run in the dark. And always let someone know when I’m leaving. I’ll either call my husband or my daughter and say hey, I’m heading for a run, if I’m not back in an hour, come looking for me.”

One thing people can do to protect themselves is to take a self defense class. Sergio Cumha is head trainer at Greubel’s MMA in Grovetown. He said every one should learn how to defend themselves in case they are attacked.

“I’d say the first thing is prevention. Always pay attention where you’re going to run. If it’s somebody watching you or following you. Always be alert about that.”

Cumha’s daughter, Maria, has been taking Ju Jitsu for more than two years. She said that learning martial arts has heightened her senses so she’s more alert and aware of her surroundings.

“You never know what’s going to happen. You might someone and somebody might just go and attack you and if you don’t know what to do, you can get hurt,” she said. “And I just think it’s really important, especially for women.”

“This can be what can help you stay alive. You should be ready for any type of situation,” added Sergio.

Some tips for runner who hit the trails alone. Don’t wear headphones. Carry pepper spray. Be aware of your surroundings. Keep your phone on you. And always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.