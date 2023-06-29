COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of two temporary road closures in the Evans Towne Center area for the 2023 Boom in the Park Event.

Columbia County traffic officials say the first road closure will be the closing of Antebellum Way, which will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, July 4th from 7 A.M. to midnight.

Officials say the second road closure will be closing Evans Town Center Boulevard from Ronald Reagan Drive to Evans Towne Center Park parking lot exit gate on Tuesday, July 4th from noon to midnight.

Officials also state that the Evans Town Center Park off Ronald Reagan Drive (Playground entrance) from 10 P.M. on July 3rd until 1 P.M. on July 4th as the gates behind the stage will be locked.

Pedestrians are asked to cross at marked mid-block pedestrian crosswalks and/or intersections with marked pedestrian crossings unless instructed differently by Law Enforcement.