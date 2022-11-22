COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers in Columbia County should be aware of some temporary road closures.

There will be a temporary road closure on Hillside Drive due to utility repair, and the Columbia County Water Utility department says no through traffic will be allowed.

The road closure will start Monday, November 28th and last until Friday, December 2nd.

There will also be a temporary road closure on Brookfield Parkway due to utility repair, and the Columbia County Storm Water Department says no through traffic will be allowed on that particular section of Brookfield Parkway.

The road closure will start Monday, November 28th and last until Friday, December 2nd.