COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be several temporary road closures for thru traffic on North Belair Road, Evans Town Center Boulevard, Evans to Locks Road, and Antebellum Way due to the annual Columbia County Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4th.

Organizers say the temporary road closures will begin at 1 P.M.

Authorities say several county roads that intersect with the parade route will be closed to thru traffic at their entrance and exits onto the roads mentioned above.

During the closing of the parade route, the following intersections will be fully or partially closed:

Industrial Park Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed

Ronald Reagan Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed

Ronald Reagan Drive @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – cannot make a left or right thru traffic only.

Main Street @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed

Encore Lane @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed

Williamsburg Way @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

Taxslayer Drive @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

Allen Drive – Completely Closed

North Belair Rd @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – Completely Closed

Evans Town Center Boulevard, northbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans to Locks Road.

Evans to Locks Road eastbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans Town Center Boulevard.

North Belair Road northbound from Washington Road will be closed to left turn or straight traffic at Evans to Locks Road, Detour right at this intersection only.

Evans to Locks Road westbound will be closed to right and straight thru traffic at North Belair Road. Detour left at this intersection.

The detour route for the Christmas parade is below.