COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary road closure on Old Wheeler Road.

According to the Columbia County Roads and Bridges Department, there will be a temporary road closure on Old Wheeler Road at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday, December 6th and Thursday, December 7th, weather permitting.

Officials say no through traffic will be allowed on this section of Old Wheeler Road, and Park West Drive and CDP Industrial Boulevard will be used as detour routes.