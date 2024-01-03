COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Faircloth Drive.

According to the Columbia County Roads and Bridges Department, the road closure will be from Evans Town Center Boulevard to Government Center Way, and no through traffic will be allowed on this section of Faircloth Drive.

However, officials say that access to the Columbia County Library and Columbia County Government Complex will be allowed.

According to officials, the Road closure will be Thursday, January 4th and Friday, January 5th.