COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary road closure on the Evans Towne Center Boulevard for The Jingle Jam 10K race event.

The road closure will be from Ronald Reagan Drive to Antebellum Way will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, December 2nd from 7 A.M. to 11 A.M.

Officials say the reason for the temporary closing is to reduce pedestrian and vehicle conflicts because pedestrian traffic is expected to be extremely high in that area, as well as the areas surrounding Evans Towne Center Park, especially during ingress and egress times.

Officials are asking drivers to pay attention to their surroundings at all times, obey all traffic control devices unless instructed by Law Enforcement to do otherwise, and stay alert for pedestrians, especially children, darting out into the roadway unexpectedly.

Pedestrians are being asked to cross at marked mid-block pedestrian crosswalks and/or intersections with marked pedestrian crossings unless instructed differently by Law Enforcement.