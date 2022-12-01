COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Evans Towne Center Boulevard for The Jingle Jam 10K race event on Saturday, December 3rd.

Organizers say the road closure will be closed to all traffic from Evans Town Center Boulevard to Ronald Reagan Drive to Antebellum Way from 7 A.M. to 11 A.M.

Traffic controllers say the purpose for closing the roadway is to reduce pedestrian/vehicle conflicts during the event due to pedestrian traffic expecting to be extremely high in that area.

Pedestrians are asked to cross at marked mid-block pedestrian crosswalks and/or intersections with marked pedestrian crossings unless instructed differently by Law Enforcement.