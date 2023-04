COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary road closure on Autumn Trail.

According to the Columbia County Storm Water Department, the temporary road closure is due to a utility trail and because of that, no through traffic will be allowed on the 4900 block of Autumn Trail.

Officials say the road closure will be from Monday, April 10th to Friday, June 30th, and there will be a detour route on Sugarcreek Drive.