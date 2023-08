COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary road closure on Autumn Trail.

According to the Columbia County Roads and Bridges Department, the road closure will take place at the intersection of Lewiston Road on Wednesday, August 16th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Officials say that no through traffic will be allowed on this section of Autumn Trail due to the road work.

The detour route will be Sugarcreek Drive.