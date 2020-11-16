GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure at Katherine Street in Grovetown until Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
CSX is working on railroad tracks at Katherine Street and Old Wrightsboro Rd. Until repairs are made, drivers should find an alternate route and follow detour signs.
