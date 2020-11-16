Temporary road closure at Katherine Street in Grovetown

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure at Katherine Street in Grovetown until Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

CSX is working on railroad tracks at Katherine Street and Old Wrightsboro Rd. Until repairs are made, drivers should find an alternate route and follow detour signs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories