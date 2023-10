COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of temporary lane closures on Furys Ferry Road.

According to traffic engineers, the lane closures will be between Millstone Drive and Southern Pines Drive from 9 AM to 4 PM on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road.