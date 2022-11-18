COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road.

The temporary lane closure will be due to utility work on Tuesday, November 22nd from 8:30 A.M. to 12 P.M.

There will be another temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road, which will be in the eastbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of Columbia Road at Flowing Wells Road.

The temporary lane closure will be due to road construction starting Monday, November 21st to Friday, December 2nd from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.