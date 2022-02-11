COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia – Drivers should be cautious of a temporary lane closure with lane shifts on Evans Town Center Boulevard in Columbia County.

According to traffic officials, the intermittent closure will take place from Wednesday, February 16th to Thursday, February 17th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

When the lane closure is in effect, traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.

Columbia County traffic engineering and operations department officials say the lane closure is for the upgrading aerial fiber on Evans Town Center Boulevard from the intersection of Evans To Locks Road to Washington Road.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.