COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure on White Oak Road.

Columbia County traffic officials say that this is due to paving.

Drivers need to be aware that the lane closure will start Wednesday, June 28th until Wednesday July 19th from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. from Scotts Ferry to I-20 in various locations.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.