COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Washington Road.

Traffic officials say that the temporary lane closure will be the right turning lane on Washington Road turning onto Oak Street.

Officials say this closure is due to locating water and fiber lines.

This temporary lane closure will take place Thursday, July 6th from 9:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.